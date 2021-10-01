Luton Town urge fans to refrain from 'offensive and inappropriate' chants after complaints are made

Luton players line up ahead of kick-off at the match with Coventry on Wednesday

Luton Town have urged fans to refrain from singing 'offensive and inappropriate' chants at games after confirming they have received a number of complaints.

A statement on the club website said: "Luton Town Football Club is proud of its inclusive approach to bringing an enjoyable matchday experience to all members of our hugely diverse local community.

"In recent days the Club has received numerous objections and complaints via email and social media from a range of supporters about chants heard at matches this season that are offensive and inappropriate.

"Luton Town take such concerns very seriously and are extremely disappointed to hear anything that could tarnish the hard-earned, progressive reputation of our Club.

"While the return of fans and the backdrop of noise we had missed for so long is welcomed by everyone, we would kindly ask supporters to consider the words of certain songs, and how they would explain them to a child asking what they mean.

"Would they make your fellow supporter sitting next to you feel uncomfortable?

"Whilst we have no desire to dilute the lively and colourful atmosphere that Kenilworth Road has always become known for, our home has also always been a stadium that so warmly welcomes several generations of families together on a matchday, and we want this to continue for future generations of Town supporters who will come to Power Court, right in the heart of the broad community we represent.

"Staff and volunteers at the Club worked tirelessly to win the League Two and Championship’s Family Club of the Year awards for 2017-18 and 2019-20, as well as becoming one of just ten EFL clubs to be awarded the Family Excellence Gold Award just over a year ago.

"Luton Town Football Club wants to retain these prestigious titles and will always be committed to tackling all forms of abusive and discriminatory behaviour, both in person and online. It has no place in football or wider society.