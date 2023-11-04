News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town v Liverpool injury news as 10 out and 1 doubt

The latest injury updates for Luton Town and their upcoming Premier League rivals.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 4th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

Luton Town will be hoping to cause an upset this weekend when they host title pushers Liverpool in the Premier League. The Hatters are currently 18th in the table, having banked just five points so far, but they have been a tough nut to crack on more than one occasion.

Before their latest loss against Aston Villa, Luton held Nottingham Forest to a 2-2 draw and league leaders Spurs struggled to come away with anything more than a 1-0 win. Ahead of this weekend’s match at Kenilworth Road, we’ve rounded up the latest injury and absence updates for both Luton and Liverpool, who will lock horns on Sunday evening.

1. Amari'i Bell — out
Hamstring injury, could return for Man United

1. Amari’i Bell — out

Hamstring injury, could return for Man United

2. Reece Burke — out
Hamstring injury, not expected back until after next international break

2. Reece Burke — out

Hamstring injury, not expected back until after next international break

3. Mads Andersen — out
Hamstring injury, not expected back until after Christmas

3. Mads Andersen — out

Hamstring injury, not expected back until after Christmas

4. Jordan Clark — out
Ankle injury, back in training but not in contention to face Liverpool

4. Jordan Clark — out

Ankle injury, back in training but not in contention to face Liverpool

