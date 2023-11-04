Luton Town v Liverpool injury news as 10 out and 1 doubt
The latest injury updates for Luton Town and their upcoming Premier League rivals.
Luton Town will be hoping to cause an upset this weekend when they host title pushers Liverpool in the Premier League. The Hatters are currently 18th in the table, having banked just five points so far, but they have been a tough nut to crack on more than one occasion.
Before their latest loss against Aston Villa, Luton held Nottingham Forest to a 2-2 draw and league leaders Spurs struggled to come away with anything more than a 1-0 win. Ahead of this weekend’s match at Kenilworth Road, we’ve rounded up the latest injury and absence updates for both Luton and Liverpool, who will lock horns on Sunday evening.