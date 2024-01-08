Luton Town will be ball number one for FA Cup fourth round draw
Visit our new Freeview guide for Stalker 2
Luton Town will be ball number one for tonight’s FA Cup fourth round draw, which will be broadcast live on ITV1.
It is due to take place at 7.50pm in the build-up to Wigan Athletic’s home clash with Manchester United, as ties will then be scheduled across the weekend of Saturday, January 27, with winning teams earning £120,000 from the competition prize fund. The Hatters haven’t booked their place in the next stage of the competition just yet as they will face a replay against League One Bolton Wanderers following yesterday’s goalless draw at Kenilworth Road.
Ball numbers: 1, Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers; 2, Wrexham; 3, Liverpool; 4, Brighton & Hove Albion; 5, Norwich City or Bristol Rovers; 6, West Ham United or Bristol City; 7, Tottenham Hotspur; 8, Fulham; 9, West Bromwich Albion; 10, Southampton; 11, Ipswich Town;12, Leeds United; 13, Leicester City; 14, Watford; 15, Newcastle United; 16, Sheffield Wednesday; 17, Crystal Palace or Everton; 18, Aston Villa; 19, Nottingham Forest or Blackpool; 20, Wigan Athletic or Manchester United; 21, Manchester City; 22, Blackburn Rovers; 23, Sheffield United; 24, Swansea City; 25, Chelsea; 26, AFC Bournemouth; 27, Coventry City; 28, Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers; 29, Plymouth Argyle; 30, Maidstone United; 31, Newport County or Eastleigh; 32, Hull City or Birmingham City.