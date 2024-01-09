The teenager has made an impressive impact since heading to the Rare Breed Meat Co. Stadium, breaking into the first team, as he was a part of the Iron side that ended Hampton & Richmond’s 17 game unbeaten streak on Saturday with a 3-1 victory. A statement on the club’s official Twitter page said: “We're delighted to announce that Ben Tompkins' loan has been extended from @LutonTown until the end of the season! A key part of the defence so far and we're thrilled to have him for the remainder of the 23/24 season.”