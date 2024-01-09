Luton Town youngster extends loan deal with the Iron
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town’s development squad defender Ben Tompkins has extended his loan deal with National League South team Braintree Town until the end of the season.
The teenager has made an impressive impact since heading to the Rare Breed Meat Co. Stadium, breaking into the first team, as he was a part of the Iron side that ended Hampton & Richmond’s 17 game unbeaten streak on Saturday with a 3-1 victory. A statement on the club’s official Twitter page said: “We're delighted to announce that Ben Tompkins' loan has been extended from @LutonTown until the end of the season! A key part of the defence so far and we're thrilled to have him for the remainder of the 23/24 season.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tompkins joined Luton as an U18 as he had his first taste of men’s football last term with another loan deal at then Southern League Premier Central side Bedford Town. He signed a new professional development contract in the summer and on his extension with the Iron, tweeted: “Buzzing to get this sorted. Loved my time here so far now time to kick on.”