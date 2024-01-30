Luton Town's club record signing Giles completes loan move to Hull City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton Town wingback Ryan Giles has completed his hotly anticipated move to Championship side Hull City on loan with a view to a permanent move this afternoon.

​The 24-year-old had moved to Kenilworth Road from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, becoming the Hatters’ club record signing in the process, joining for a fee believed to be around £5m. However, he could never fully settle in his new surroundings, as after starting the first four top flight matches, lost his place to Alfie Doughty and only played 250 minutes of league football since the beginning of September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overlooked in matches against Brentford and Burnley began to pave the beginning of the end for Giles, despite having only just arrived, and he wasn’t included in the squad to face Everton on Saturday, with rumours of a move to the Tigers abounding. They were confirmed today, Giles heading the MKM Stadium for the rest of the season, City also having an option to buy in the summer.

Town wingback Ryan Giles has joined Hull City on loan - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking to the Hull official website about the former England U20 international, head coach Liam Rosenior said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Ryan is joining the club and that he’s decided to come here. He’s a top full-back at this level and we want to improve and develop him with us.