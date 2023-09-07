News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town’s Development squad to face Chelsea, Leeds and Colchester in Premier League Cup

Hatters involved in tournament for the first time
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Luton Town’s Development squad are set to compete in the Premier League Cup for the first time this season.

Following promotion to the top flight, Adrian Forbes’ Hatters side are in Group D of the competition along with Chelsea, Leeds United and Colchester United.

Town have three matches away and three at Kenilworth Road in a tournament that has been around since the 2013-14 season, with Brentford winning it last term.

Luton Head of Coaching and Professional Player Development Adrian Forbes - Luton Town FCLuton Head of Coaching and Professional Player Development Adrian Forbes - Luton Town FC
Like the Premier League 2, it is contested between U21 teams, with each side allowed five over-age outfield players and one over-age goalkeeper.

Fixtures

Tues, Sept 19: Chelsea (A) – Kingsmeadow, Kingstonian FC.

Fri, Oct 6: Leeds United (A) – LNER Community Stadium, York.

Mon, Nov 13: Colchester United (A) – Wallace Binder Stadium, Maldon & Tiptree FC.

Tues, Dec 12: Chelsea (H) – Kenilworth Road.

Fri Jan 19: Leeds United (H) – Kenilworth Road.

Fri, Feb 2: Colchester United (H) – Kenilworth Road.

Premier League Cup Groups

Group A: Aston Villa; Brighton; Hull; Swansea.

Group B: Blackburn; Reading; Sheffield United; West Bromwich Albion.

Group C: AFC Bournemouth; Charlton Athletic; Norwich City; Wolves.

Group D: Chelsea; Colchester United; Leeds United; Luton Town.

Group E: Bristol City; Peterborough United; Sunderland; Spurs.

Group F: Fleetwood Town; Huddersfield; Newcastle; Nottingham Forest.

Group G: Brentford; Burnley; Fulham; Leicester.

Group H: Birmingham; Crystal Palace; Ipswich Town; Middlesbrough.

