Luton Town's divisional rivals chase Man Utd starlet, Fulham could scoop £25m boost

An entertaining first half saw the Hatters' opponents take the lead in just two minutes, before new signing Cameron Jerome equalised shortly after. The hosts were in front again on the 25 minute mark, before the Hatters equalised shortly before half-time.

Following a second-half that petered out towards the closing stages, Harry Cornick and Carlos Mendes Gomes both missed their penalties in the shoot-out, while Stevenage slotted home their three to progress to the next round.

Speaking after the game , Jerome gave some insight into the result, and claimed: “You can’t look at the changes (Luton made ten from last weekend's starting XI.) We’ve got real depth in our squad this year. That’s the whole aim of the recruitment for the club – real depth and competition for places – so it was a chance for a few boys to stake a claim.

“Ultimately I don’t think any of us have done enough to do that, but what I will say is, for one reason or another, some lads have been missing through illness and injury, and this was a good opportunity for them to get minutes. You’ve got to take some positives out of it.

“Fingers crossed nobody comes out of here with any injuries, as it’s been a stop-start pre-season for quite a few of the boys in the changing room.

“It’s not an excuse. It’s been a disruption and people have needed to get minutes, but it’s a harsh lesson. The feeling of disappointment is there, but we move on.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Saints suffer transfer blow Southampton striker Michael Obafemi is rumoured to have turned down the opportunity to join Blackburn Rovers. Adam Armstrong joined the Saints for £15m, but his new teammate is said to have rejected the offer of moving in the opposite directions. (Football Insider) Photo: DAVE THOMPSON Buy photo

2. Boro boss wants more signings Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has revealed the club are still hard at work looking to secure fresh recruits, despite seeing a bid for Cardiff City's Ciaron Brown turned down. A left-sided defender looks to be Boro's transfer priority. (Hartlepool Mail) Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo

3. Blades could land Garner A fresh report has suggested that Sheffield United are in the running to sign Man Utd midfielder James Garner on loan, despite recent links with Premier League sides. Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are also keen on the 20-year-old ace. (Football Insider) Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

4. Baggies pursue ex-Ajax forward West Brom have been linked with a move for Belenenses striker Mateo Cassierra. The 24-year-old ex-Ajax man scored ten goals for his side last season in the Portuguese top tier. (Sport Witness) Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Buy photo