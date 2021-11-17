Luton Town's divisional rivals chase Scotland star, Fulham set for £12m transfer boost

The Hatters are looking to keep up the pace in a relentless race for the play-offs, and are among of wealth of sides separated by the slimmest of margins following a highly unpredictable start to the campaign - even by the second tier's standards.
Earlier in the month, Luton bolstered their backroom staff with the edition of their former stopper Kevin Pilkington as a goalkeeping coach.
Speaking after his move to the club, Pilkington said: “I loved my time here as a player, even though it was a tough period for the club, and because I’ve always been working at clubs in the same division as Luton for much of the time since, I’ve kept in close contact.
“It’s been a fantastic rise and I’m really excited to be back as a part of it, especially when you see the plans for the new stadium and how the club is developing on and off the pitch.
“I’ve got a great relationship with Kev and I’m really looking forward to working with him, Nathan (Jones), and all the staff here at Kenilworth Road.
“It’s brilliant to be back and I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere of a packed Kenny again tomorrow.”
Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the second tier sides gear up for the competition's return next week: