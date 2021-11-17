Luton Town's divisional rivals chase Scotland star, Fulham set for £12m transfer boost

The Hatters are looking to keep up the pace in a relentless race for the play-offs, and are among of wealth of sides separated by the slimmest of margins following a highly unpredictable start to the campaign - even by the second tier's standards.

Earlier in the month, Luton bolstered their backroom staff with the edition of their former stopper Kevin Pilkington as a goalkeeping coach.

Speaking after his move to the club, Pilkington said: “I loved my time here as a player, even though it was a tough period for the club, and because I’ve always been working at clubs in the same division as Luton for much of the time since, I’ve kept in close contact.

“It’s been a fantastic rise and I’m really excited to be back as a part of it, especially when you see the plans for the new stadium and how the club is developing on and off the pitch.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Kev and I’m really looking forward to working with him, Nathan (Jones), and all the staff here at Kenilworth Road.

“It’s brilliant to be back and I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere of a packed Kenny again tomorrow.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the second tier sides gear up for the competition's return next week:

1. Baggies urged to sign Dike Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has urged West Brom to make a move for Daryl Dike in the new year. The powerful striker, who shone on loan for Barnsley under now-Baggies boss Valerien Ismael last season, has eight caps for the USA senior side. (Sky Sports) Photo: ANDY JACOBSOHN Photo Sales

2. Posh boss signs new deal Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the club. He's also managed Doncaster Rovers and Preston, and is currently enjoying his third separate spell in charge of the Posh. (BBC Sport) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Stoke eye Souttar cover Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden has hinted that the club are preparing to sign a new player in January, Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury. The Potters are fifth in the table after 17 games, and are among a host of sides in with a chance of making the play-offs. (Club website) Photo: Mark Metcalfe Photo Sales

4. Ex-Blades loan star eyes January exit Ex-Sheffield United loan star Dean Henderson is set to leave Man Utd on loan in January, after failing to establish himself as the Red Devils number one this season. He's been heavily linked with Newcastle United. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales