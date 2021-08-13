Luton Town transfer news

Luton Town's divisional rivals could land Premier League veteran for free, Blackburn Rovers in three-way battle for defender

Luton Town are back in action this weekend, when they take on recently-relegated West Brom in what should be a tricky encounter at the Hawthorns.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 13th August 2021, 8:49 am

The Hatters head into the game off the back of a shock Carabao Cup first-round exit to Stevenage Town, but will be confident of replicating the exuberant football that inspired last weekend's thrashing of Peterborough United, when they field a full-strength side again against the Baggies.

Speaking ahead of the game, Luton new boy Fred Onyedinma, who scored and provided two assists against the Posh, gave an insight into his aspirations for the campaign, and revealed: “We’ve still got more to come with the whole team and we’re only going to get better so we’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep working and we’ll show the fans.

“Me personally, my targets are set as high as possible and that’s for everyone here, we don’t settle for less, we just want to get better and play the highest as possible.

“So I feel like there’s more to come from me and hopefully I can show that.”

His manager, Nathan Jones, added: "Fred was brilliant, absolutely brilliant, but that’s why we brought him here.

“We’ve got others and we work on stuff, he’s nowhere near his ceiling, Admiral (Muskwe) came on, I thought he was excellent, Carlos (Mendes Gomes) when he came on, settled us down, Henri (Lansbury) you could see why we brought him here and we’ve still got five or six who are not even in the squad.

“So the strength in depth we’ve got is very, very good, we showed what we wanted to add, we’ve added, pace, power, athleticism to the squad.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Reading bring in Hornet on loan

Reading have signed Watford youngster Tom Dele-Bashiru on a season-long loan deal. The 21-year-old began his career on the books of Manchester City, before joining the Hornets in 2019. (Watford Observer)

2. Gunners could move on from Johnstone interest

Arsenal are believed to be unlikely to reignite their interest in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, despite their struggles in signing Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale. Both stoppers were part of England's Euro 2020 side. (talkSPORT)

3. Cherries sensation wanted in Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg are the latest side to be linked with a move for Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma. He's in high demand after a stunning 2020/21 campaign, and has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Liverpool. (Kicker)

4. Ex-Stoke star in talks with Lyon

Ex-Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri could be set for a move away from England, with Ligue 1 Lyon believed to be in talks with Liverpool over a potential deal. He joined the Reds from Stoke for £13m back in 2018. (Sky Sports)

