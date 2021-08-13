Luton Town's divisional rivals could land Premier League veteran for free, Blackburn Rovers in three-way battle for defender

The Hatters head into the game off the back of a shock Carabao Cup first-round exit to Stevenage Town, but will be confident of replicating the exuberant football that inspired last weekend's thrashing of Peterborough United, when they field a full-strength side again against the Baggies.

Speaking ahead of the game, Luton new boy Fred Onyedinma, who scored and provided two assists against the Posh, gave an insight into his aspirations for the campaign, and revealed: “We’ve still got more to come with the whole team and we’re only going to get better so we’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep working and we’ll show the fans.

“Me personally, my targets are set as high as possible and that’s for everyone here, we don’t settle for less, we just want to get better and play the highest as possible.

“So I feel like there’s more to come from me and hopefully I can show that.”

His manager, Nathan Jones, added: "Fred was brilliant, absolutely brilliant, but that’s why we brought him here.

“We’ve got others and we work on stuff, he’s nowhere near his ceiling, Admiral (Muskwe) came on, I thought he was excellent, Carlos (Mendes Gomes) when he came on, settled us down, Henri (Lansbury) you could see why we brought him here and we’ve still got five or six who are not even in the squad.

“So the strength in depth we’ve got is very, very good, we showed what we wanted to add, we’ve added, pace, power, athleticism to the squad.”

