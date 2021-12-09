Luton Town's divisional rivals could lose £13m key player, Chelsea chase Fulham starlet

The Hatters head into the game in fine spirits following last weekend's 3-0 win away to Blackpool, but face a tricky test against the league leaders, who have lost just three of their 21 Championship games so far this season.
Speaking after his side's big win over the Seasiders, Luton boss Nathan Jones urged the club's fans to keep the faith with the team when they encounter further blips - such as their four game winless run in the build-up to the Blackpool game - and said: “These are players that are doing fantastically well in the Championship, really are.
“They’re going to have blips, the team are going to have blips because we’re in a big, big league, this is a tough, tough league. So let’s not be too critical, let’s get behind everyone, because when they’re called upon, they don’t let this club down.”
He added: “They (the travelling fans) were magnificent and you don’t realise how many of them are here until you go over there actually, it looked more the closer you get.
“I thought they were absolutely brilliant and we do like a wet and windy soaking Christmas month, Coventry away reminds us of that.
“Whether they were travelling back down or staying up they were brilliant, but the team gave them something to get behind, they were excellent and I’m really proud of them.”
Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the build-up to this weekend's enthralling dose of second-tier action begins.