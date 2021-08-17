Luton Town's divisional rivals could sign ex-Aston Villa ace, Blackburn Rovers join chase for in-demand top tier defender

The Hatters head into the game off the back of a 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion last weekend, which almost saw the Hatters snatch a draw late on after fighting back from 3-0 down to give their opponents a late scare.

Speaking after their loss to the Baggies, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “The first and third are really disappointing because the first goal kills our start and the third goal, we talked about not going behind, staying in the game so that when we get our opportunities, we have to chase it from one-nil down.

“We can chase a game from one-nil down, you can’t chase a game from three.

“Our goal difference from last year, we had a poor goal difference because of certain games, Norwich and Cardiff where we threw the towel in a bit and that then gives us a negative goal difference.

He continued: “We worked so hard to get three last week (against Peterborough) and then it could have been wiped out in one game. So every little thing that we work on, that we want to do was out the window for 60 minutes today and that will be addressed, I promise you.

“We didn’t weather the initial storm as they had a simple throw which we headed into our own net. We wilted and we wilted again before half time and then I had to make a change again to help them out and that can’t happen.

“I need leaders, I need those that are on there to stay in the game, that don’t go behind and have to chase a game.”

