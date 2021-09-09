Luton Town's divisional rivals could sign ex-Benfica man for free, Millwall boss makes intriguing transfer admission

One player looking to make a big impact is Luton’s new signing Reece Burke, who impressed on his debut against Sheffield United last month.

Giving an insight into his start to the season, Burke said: “I really enjoyed it, I was glad to be back out there and get my debut. It’s been a frustrating start to the season.

“Picking up a little injury before the first game was a tough one to take, but I’m glad I’m back now and had a game I got through, so it’s positive for me.

“I picked up a little strain in my quad the Thursday before the Peterborough game. It was a tough one to take at the time, I just had to make sure I got myself right for when I was fit. The difficult one is if the side’s doing well."

He added: “It was, I’m not saying lucky, but obviously it (5-0 defeat to Birmingham City) wasn’t a great result for Luton and the gaffer wanted to make a few changes and I’m glad he put me in there.

“It was good and nice to get my first game back in the Championship. It’s not that last year was frustrating, but I do class myself as a Championship centre half, so it was good to be back out there and get more Championship experience under my belt.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Boro could go back for Burke Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers both look set to renew their interest in Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke. He previously played for West Brom, who he joined for £15m from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig back in 2017. (Football League World) Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2. Ex-Blues star could seal big-money Liverpool move Liverpool have been tipped to launch an £80m move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer, as they look to revamp their midfielder. The ex-Birmingham City sensation was part of England's Euro 2020 campaign, where they finished as runners-up. (Daily Star) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Championship stalwart finds new club Ex-QPR, Huddersfield Town, and Nottingham Forest man Joel Lynch has ended a lengthy wait to find a new club, after joining League Two side Crawley. The 33-year-old, who began his career with Brighton, was released by Sunderland last year. (Club website) Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4. Blades set to off Guedioura deal Sheffield United trialist Adlene Guedioura is said to be on the brink of securing a one-year deal with the Blades, after impressing in training. He's played in England before, featuring for the likes of Watford, Crystal Palace and Wolves. (The Sun) Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales