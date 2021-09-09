Luton Town's divisional rivals could sign ex-Benfica man for free, Millwall boss makes intriguing transfer admission

One player looking to make a big impact is Luton’s new signing Reece Burke, who impressed on his debut against Sheffield United last month.
Giving an insight into his start to the season, Burke said: “I really enjoyed it, I was glad to be back out there and get my debut. It’s been a frustrating start to the season.
“Picking up a little injury before the first game was a tough one to take, but I’m glad I’m back now and had a game I got through, so it’s positive for me.
“I picked up a little strain in my quad the Thursday before the Peterborough game. It was a tough one to take at the time, I just had to make sure I got myself right for when I was fit. The difficult one is if the side’s doing well."
He added: “It was, I’m not saying lucky, but obviously it (5-0 defeat to Birmingham City) wasn’t a great result for Luton and the gaffer wanted to make a few changes and I’m glad he put me in there.
“It was good and nice to get my first game back in the Championship. It’s not that last year was frustrating, but I do class myself as a Championship centre half, so it was good to be back out there and get more Championship experience under my belt.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: