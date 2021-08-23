Luton Town's divisional rivals' loan move for £37m man on the rocks, Nottingham Forest battle for ex-Belgium youth star

The Hatters went into the break two goals down, and were unable to fight back in the second half, with their opponents firing home another three goals to rub salt in the wounds of Nathan Jones' side.

Speaking after the game, Luton skipper Kal Naismith gave an honest assessment of his side's performance, and said: “It wasn't good enough and we need to hold our hands up, no-one was good enough.

“We need to apologise to the fans really as even two-nil down coming off the noise from them was unbelievable. We said at half time, the fans are still right behind us, it’s not been good enough, go out and give them something to cheer about.”

He added: “We started well, went down to three, it’s ended up five, it’s not acceptable. The fans don’t deserve that, so I feel we owe them one next week (against Sheffield United).

“There wasn’t and if there was then it would have been deserved. But we can only apologise and we owe them one next week. That’s the beauty of football, when you’re down there you can always bounce back.

“That’s the good thing, you can never stay down there, can never lie down and sulk or cry about it. The boys will be gutted tonight, gutted tomorrow, it will be a horrible weekend, it’s just the worst feeling But Monday we’ll come back into training, pick ourselves up and let’s go again.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its conclusion:

