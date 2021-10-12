Luton Town's divisional rivals lose captain to injury, Spurs-linked ace knocks back exit talk

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Hatters went into the international break in decent spirits, after thrashing Coventry City 5-0 and following it up with a goalless draw at home to Huddersfield Town.

The last time Luton played Millwall, back in February, the Hatters were cruelly denied three points late on at Kenilworth Road, when opposition man George Evans netted a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute.

Meanwhile, Luton ace Kai Naismith has opened up on his ambitions to play for Scotland, who look likely to secure a play-off spot for the 2022 World Cup after their dramatic last-gasp win over Israel last weekend. He revealed: “That’s one of my ambitions.

Swansea City legend Leon Britton has returned to the club, taking on a new role as a player mentor for the U23 side. The 39-year-old made more than 500 appearances for the club over two spells, and won the League Cup with them in 2013. (BBC Sport)

“I’ve got goals in football that I’ve not quite achieved yet, and that is one of my biggest. Everyone wants to represent their country and I’m no different.

“I’d love to, and it does give you inspiration just going there and talking to Mike (Cullen) about it. So to see that he’s done it, he’s moved away from home and done everything that I’ve done, and it’s crazy to see him still down here at 90 years old.”Naismith, 29, came through the Rangers youth academy before moving to Accrington Stanley in 2013, and has previously represented Scotland at both U16 and U17 level.Take a look at the latest stories from the Championship, as the anticipation for this weekend's action starts to build:

Bournemouth ace Ben Pearson has claimed academy graduate duo Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura have been "like two new signings", after the pair broke into the senior side. The Cherries are currently top of the table, unbeaten in 11 games. (Daily Echo)

West Brom boss Ismael Valerien has branded his assistant James Morrison "a legend" following their strong start to the season. He's claimed the player's connection and understanding to the club has played a key role in his success. (Express & Star)

Preston North End have called up Joe Rafferty into their squad, following a serious hamstring injury to loanee Conor Wickham. Rafferty only featured once for the Lilywhites last season, appearing in a Carabao Cup game. (Club website)

Sheffield United loanee Ben Davies is said to still harbour hopes of breaking into the Liverpool side, if he can impress in pre-season training next summer. However, the Blades have been tipped to pursue a permanent move if he fails to do so. (Liverpool Echo)

Stoke City are still hopeful of key man Mario Vranic featuring this weekend, despite the midfielder withdrawing from international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina due to injury. He's featured 11 times for the Potters in all competitions so fat this season. (Stoke Sentinel)

Derby County have confirmed their decision to appeal their 12-point deduction for going into administration. The Rams contend that their predicament was due to financial issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. They're currently bottom of the table, with just two points following their sanction. (BBC Sport)

Ex-Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is understood to be training with Dundee, after recovering from a kidney transplant. The 32-year-old, who was released by Fulham last summer, also featured for the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United earlier in his career. (The Courier)

Blackpool have suffered a major injury blow, with key player Chris Maxwell suffering a quadricep tear. The 31-year-old goalkeeper skippers his side, and played a key role in their promotion back to the Championship last season. (BBC Sport)