Luton Town's divisional rivals set to land £20m boost, West Brom linked with £5m Serie A striker

Speaking after the game, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “They’re (wins after a bad result) the best ones and this is a difficult place to come. They’re a good side, they cause you real problems, they’ve got youth, athleticism, they play in a certain way, but we wanted to start better than we did the other day.
“We worked solidly on a start and we couldn't have asked for anything better.We had a few little chances when we got into our front ones, we caused real problems and I thought we created more.
“(Simon) Sluga had one real save to make, but I thought we created the more opportunities, without clear-cut chances.
“It was a tight game, a difficult game, we worked, dug in late on, we probably could have broken to win 2-0 because it wasn't a foul (on Harry Cornick) but absolutely really proud of them as we don't want to go back-to-back defeats.
He continued: “We had a tough lesson on Saturday (in the 3-2 loss to West Brom), but they've come back and bounced back absolutely magnificently.
“They invert, they play a bit unorthodox, so it’s very difficult, but the work-rate and what I get from them, and I gave them a bit of a rocket at the weekend but they deserve all the accolades they’re going to get from tonight.
“It’s another wonderful win away from home and I’m just so proud of them.”
