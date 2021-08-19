Luton Town's divisional rivals set to land £20m boost, West Brom linked with £5m Serie A striker

Speaking after the game, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “They’re (wins after a bad result) the best ones and this is a difficult place to come. They’re a good side, they cause you real problems, they’ve got youth, athleticism, they play in a certain way, but we wanted to start better than we did the other day.

“We worked solidly on a start and we couldn't have asked for anything better.We had a few little chances when we got into our front ones, we caused real problems and I thought we created more.

“(Simon) Sluga had one real save to make, but I thought we created the more opportunities, without clear-cut chances.

“It was a tight game, a difficult game, we worked, dug in late on, we probably could have broken to win 2-0 because it wasn't a foul (on Harry Cornick) but absolutely really proud of them as we don't want to go back-to-back defeats.

He continued: “We had a tough lesson on Saturday (in the 3-2 loss to West Brom), but they've come back and bounced back absolutely magnificently.

“They invert, they play a bit unorthodox, so it’s very difficult, but the work-rate and what I get from them, and I gave them a bit of a rocket at the weekend but they deserve all the accolades they’re going to get from tonight.

“It’s another wonderful win away from home and I’m just so proud of them.”

Take a look at the latest news involving Luton Town and the rest of the second-tier:

