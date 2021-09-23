Luton Town's impressive £11m five-year player sale profit compared to Millwall, Coventry City & more

Luton Town brought in no less than eight new players to bolster their ranks, with the likes of veteran striker Cameron Jerome, winger Carlos Mendes Gomes and midfielder Henri Lansbury all arriving at Kenilworth Road on permanent deals.

One area of real interest in modern football is how well clubs invest talent to sell on, with the wildly inflated market meaning a player could be bought for a bargain fee one season and flogged for big money the next.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, some players command multi-million pound fees, before winding down their contracts and leaving for nothing a few years later.

Now the window has closed, we've taken a look (via BettingOdds.com) at how much profit on previously purchased players every Championship club has made over the last five years. Sales of academy players are also factored into the figures.

This is how Luton Town's profit percentage on players sold ranks alongside all of their divisional rivals over the past half-decade of transfer activity.

1. Stoke City - Profit As Percentage: -56.91% Sold For: £71.316m. Bought For: £165.499m. Profit: -£94.18m.

2. Cardiff City - Profit As Percentage: -45.70% Sold For: £23.605m. Bought For: £43.473m. Profit: -£19.87m.

3. Reading - Profit As Percentage: -40.00% Sold For: £17.704m. Bought For: £29.507m. Profit: -£11.80m.

4. Huddersfield Town - Profit As Percentage: -39.27% Sold For: £69.517m. Bought For: £114.466m. Profit: -£44.95m.