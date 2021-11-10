Luton Town's impressive ranking alongside Bournemouth & Fulham in Championship's most wasteful finishers

The Hatters currently sit 11th in the second tier, two points off the play-offs, and have won six of their opening 17 matches.
As the old adage goes, goals win you games, and in that respect, Luton have done pretty well too, registering 22 strikes respectively so far.
But how much better could they be doing in front of goal?
We’ve taken a look at every Championship side's total shots tally, as well as their total number of goals scored, to determine their conversion rate so far this term.
Which clubs have been the most ruthless when it counts in 2021/22, and who has been the most wasteful? We’ve got all the answers right here, with team ranked from worst to best.
*All data from Transfermarkt.