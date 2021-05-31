Luton Town's international midfielder eyes exit, West Brom target £18m-rated goal machine striker

Championship transfer news

Discussing the return of Nathan Jones to the club, Hatters skipper revealed how the announcement was made, and said: “The whole squad was on a Zoom call and I think it was Gary Sweet (chief executive) speaking just about the return to football and putting the protocols in place.

“All of a sudden Gary said: ‘I just want to introduce you to your new manager.’ It (Zoom) said 'Nathan Jones has joined the chat' and I put my camera away, I had a smile on my face, I was laughing and it was just a bit unexpected.

“No-one really knew about it and it was a shock. At the same time, there was excitement there because we knew what that meant for the squad. There’s been no looking back since that moment.

Reading are believed to have been set an asking price of around £4.3m to sign Benfica man Alfa Semedo on a permanent deal. However, he could instead join the club on a more cost-effective loan move again next season. (Sport Witness)

“We’ve pushed on, Nathan’s come in and we finished strong and stayed up, then this season we’ve gone to a new level. But yeah, it was funny and it made me laugh.

“We’re coming back and the gaffer doesn’t stand still. He wants to push on and, with that ambition and that character, we can certainly do that.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Luton Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

Burnley could be set to launch a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, who could cost around £10m. He's reportedly being eyed as a more cost-effective alternative to Stoke City's Nathan Collins, who could cost over £15m. (The Sun)

Leeds United-linked star Michael Olise could be set for a move to Ligue 1 instead this summer, with French Champions Lille said to be chasing the highly-rated Reading youngster. His asking price could be in the region of £10m. (Team Talk)

Recently-promoted Watford have been linked with a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who is likely to command a fee of around £15m. The 22-year-old score an impressive 16 goals in 17 matches during his time with England's U21s. (Mirror

Further reports have suggested that Preston North End have made Liam Lindsay one of their key transfers for the summer transfer window. He impressed on loan in the second half of last season for the Lilywhites, and could join permanently. (The Sun)

Ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been named the fresh favourite for the Crystal Palace job, after talks over taking the Celtic job broke down. Burnley's Sean Dyche and Swansea City manager Steve Cooper. (SkyBet)

Turkish giants Galatasaray are the latest club to show an interest in Sheffield United starlet Ismaila Coulibaly, and are rumoured to have made a bid just under £13m to sign him. However, the Blades are expected to hold out for more. (Sky Sports)

Bristol City are the latest side to be linked with a move for free agent Joe Pigott, who left AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season after scoring 20 goals over the course of the 2020/21 League One campaign. (Bristol Post)

Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell has been tipped to leave the club this summer in search of regular first team football. The Wales international, who is in his country's Euro 2020 squad, made just ten Hatters appearances last season. (The 72)