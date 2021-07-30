Luton Town's intriguing latest £18m squad market value compared to Millwall & more

Ahead of the new season, we're having at gander at player and club market values: what are they good for? Absolutely nothing, some would argue, and they may well have a fair point.

That as it may be, the controversial footballer valuations do offer a fair indication of the divide in wealth within any given league, and also open up a debate over whether the wildly inflated transfer market provides an accurate representation of footballers' true worth.

Transfermarkt have recently updated their player market values ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, and we've taken a look at where Luton Town s overall squad value ranks alongside the 23 other second-tier sides.

As well as that, we've identified every club's most valuable player, as well as the average squad age, as anticipation continues to heighten ahead of the new season:

1. 1st - Fulham Squad's overall current market value: £148.5m. Most valuable player: Andre Zambo Anguissa (£22.5m). Average squad age: 27.7 years-old.

2. 2nd - Sheffield United Squad's overall current market value: £113m. Most valuable player: Sander Berge (£16.2m). Average squad age: 26.5 years-old.

3. 3rd - Bournemouth Squad's overall current market value: £105.2m. Most valuable player: David Brooks (£14.4m). Average squad age: 25.2 years-old

4. 4th - West Brom Squad's overall current market value: £80.8m. Most valuable player: Matheus Pereira (£13.5m). Average squad age: 27.4 years-old.