Luton Town's intriguing +£10m five-year transfer net spend compared to QPR & more

Despite the nation being gripped by England's efforts in Euro 2020, the transfer rumours have been coming thick and fast, and it will be fascinating to see which new stars arrive in the top tier over the next couple of months.

In the meantime, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) back at every Championship club's estimated total transfer net spend over the past five seasons (2016/17-2020/21) and found out who's the deepest in the red (or indeed, sitting pretty in the green), as well as their biggest season spend, and their most costly signing over that time period.

This is how Luton Town and every other club taking part in the 2021/22 Championship season shapes up in the intriguing five-year transfer net-spend table.

1. 24th - Fulham Estimated five-year net spent total: -£144m. Biggest season expenditure: £104m (2018/2019). Most expensive signing over five year period: Jean Michael Seri (£27m from OGC Nice) Photo: Marc Atkins Buy photo

2. 23rd - Sheffield United Estimated five-year net spent total: -£115m. Biggest season expenditure: £63m (2019/2020). Most expensive signing over five year period: Rhian Brewster (£23m from Liverpool) Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. 22nd - Stoke City Estimated five-year net spent total: -£86.4m. Biggest season expenditure: £56.6m (2018/2019). Most expensive signing over five year period: Kevin Wimmer (£18m from Spurs) Photo: Gareth Copley Buy photo

4. 21st - West Bromwich Albion Estimated five-year net spent total: -£62m. Biggest season expenditure: £48m (2017/2018). Most expensive signing over five year period: Karlan Grant (£15m from Huddersfield Town) Photo: Pool Buy photo