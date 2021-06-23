Luton Town's intriguing +£10m five-year transfer net spend compared to QPR & more
The summer transfer window is open and the deals are already flying through, as Championship sides look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season.
Despite the nation being gripped by England's efforts in Euro 2020, the transfer rumours have been coming thick and fast, and it will be fascinating to see which new stars arrive in the top tier over the next couple of months.
In the meantime, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) back at every Championship club's estimated total transfer net spend over the past five seasons (2016/17-2020/21) and found out who's the deepest in the red (or indeed, sitting pretty in the green), as well as their biggest season spend, and their most costly signing over that time period.
This is how Luton Town and every other club taking part in the 2021/22 Championship season shapes up in the intriguing five-year transfer net-spend table.