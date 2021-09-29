Luton Town's intriguing £30m FIFA 22 squad valuation compared to QPR, Millwall, & more

This year's version will boast 'HyperMotion' technology on more advanced consoles which will offer a more realistic player movement experience than ever before, while other highlights include a 'create your own club' mode and 'Hero' cards on Ultimate Team.

Ahead of Friday's big release, we've taken a look at the game's career mode - which allows players to make transfer, manage and play as their chosen club - and tallied up the overall squad value of Luton Town, as well as every Championship side.

We've also taken a look at every club's most valuable player, and the average player value based upon the number of footballers in each squad and the overall team value.

This is how the Hatters’ overall career mode squad valuation ranks alongside the rest of the Championship:

1. Fulham Overall team value: £90m. Most valuable player: Harry Wilson - £7.7m. Number of players: 29. Average player value: £3.1m (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

2. AFC Bournemouth Overall team value: £72.3m. Most valuable player: David Brooks - £12m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £2.58m (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United Overall team value: £81.48m. Most valuable player: Sander Berge - £9.49m. Number of players: 30. Average player value: £2.72m. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

4. West Brom Overall team value: £60.39m. Most valuable player: Grady Diangana - £8.2m. Number of players: 29. Average player value: £2.08m. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales