Luton Town's James Redden plays his part in England's Euro U21s Championship victory

​​Luton Town's head of performance development James Redden played his part in England’s first Euro U21s Championships victory in almost 40 years at the weekend.

The former Spurs assistant first team sports scientist is consultant physical performance coach with the Three Lions youngsters as they beat Spain 1-0 in the final in Georgia thanks to Curtis Jones’ winner, the Liverpool player deflecting Manchester City attacker Cole Palmer’s free-kick in the net during the latter stages of the first half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Three Lions were indebted to a marvellous double save from James Trafford in stoppage time at the end of the game, the Man City stopper who is tipped to be joining Burnley for £19m, keeping out Abel Ruiz's penalty and the following rebound.

Both sides ended with 10 men as Morgan Gibbs-White and Antonio Blanco were dismissed, but tweeting afterwards on England’s first win in the tournament since 1984, Redden said: Such a pleasure and privilege to work with that group of players and staff over the last month.

"BUZZING for those lads and feel very lucky to be part of it.”

Redden joined the Hatters' staff from Spurs in August 2019, initially starting as head of sports science, before moving to his new role once Jared Roberts-Smith returned to the club in June 2021.