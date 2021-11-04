We've taken a look at the starting Xis for all 24 EFL Championship clubs on the first days of the 2021/22 season in Football Manager 22

Luton Town's mediocre £18 million Football Manager 22 starting XI valuation compared to Cardiff City, Bournemouth & more

Football Manager 22 is released on Tuesday, and excitement is continuing to build as fans of the latest edition of the hit football management simulation game gear up to get stuck in.

By Martyn Simpson
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 2:50 pm

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike.

‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

Last month, the ‘beta’ version of FM22, was released – giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised.

We decided to take a look at Luton Town’s starting XI for the first game of the 2021/22 season, the combined value and MVP to see how they compared to the rest of the teams in the EFL Championship.

Here are all 24 Championship clubs starting XIs ranked by their value from highest to lowest:

1. Bournemouth

Starting XI value: £86,250,000, Most valuable player: Ryan Christie (£15 million)

Photo: Mike Hewitt

2. Sheffield United

Starting XI value: £84,350,000, Most valuable player: Morgan Gibbs-White (£29 million)

Photo: George Wood

3. Fulham

Starting XI value: £82,300,000, Most valuable player: Harry Wilson (£24 million)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. West Bromwich Albion

Starting XI value: £68,550,000, Most valuable player: Karlan Grant (£14 million)

Photo: Michael Steele

