LUTON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: General view outside the stadium prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road on July 31, 2021 in Luton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Luton Town's odds to be RELEGATED from the Sky Bet Championship following transfer deadline day - compared to Millwall, Fulham and QPR

Here are the bookies odds for Luton Town to be relegated this season.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:39 pm

Luton Town have had a mixed start to their season, currently sitting in 12th place after picking up two wins, two losses and a draw.

Since their victory over Barnsley last month, the Hatters have struggled – with a surprising 5-0 defeat to Birmingham City and a 0-0 draw against 23rd place side Sheffield United.

Despite their league form, Nathan Jones' side have enjoyed a positive summer window - bringing in the likes of Henri Lansbury, Fred Onyedinma and Cameron Jerome.

Here are Luton Town’s odds to be relegated from the Championship in comparison to their southern rivals...

1. West Brom

Sky Bet - 15/8 William Hill - 9/4 bet365 - 9/4

2. Fulham

Sky Bet - 6/4 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 13/8

3. AFC Bournemouth

Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 12/1

4. Stoke City

Sky Bet - 14/1 William hill - 16/1 bet365 - 14/1

