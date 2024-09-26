Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder discusses his maiden Kenilworth Road experience

​New Hatters signing Tom Krauß couldn’t have been happier to finally make his debut for the ‘crazy club’ that is Luton Town on Saturday.

Having joined on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05 in August, the 23-year-old then had to wait a month to finally get out on the pitch due to an ankle injury sustained in training. He immediately showed just why Rob Edwards had been so eager to bring him to the club, as coming on with an hour gone against Sheffield Wednesday, he played an absolutely pivotal role in turning the 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on his first outing for the Hatters, who made it back-to-back victories when defeating the Owls, Krauß said: “It was crazy, it was 30 minutes, I’m really tired now as it was a tough week for me. I was four weeks out of training, it was my first week with the team and I’m really happy to win this game after a not so good game. We can say after that, a win is a win, we have three points and I’m now really happy to be here in this crazy club.

On-loan midfielder Tom Krauß during his debut against Sheffield Wednesday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“I was really excited, I waited for that for four weeks now and I said to Rob, ‘let me play’. It was really great for me to win this game and to see the fans, to celebrate with the fans, I like that, I love that, to celebrate with the fans, to see the fans after the game when they are really happy. It’s the best feeling in football when you win games and it’s really nice. I can say I’m really happy and now it’s getting better and better for my feet, for my ankle.

"My focus is getting better and better with my ankle, so that’s the plan for my next week and then to be fit for the game on Friday. It’s really important that we have now two wins in a row. It was not two good games, but two wins in a row is two wins in a row, six points. The start was not easy with one point after four games, so it’s (Plymouth) a really important game now. When we win this we have three wins in a row, so it’s important."

Although it was his first ever taste of English football, Krauß had seen plenty of Kenilworth Road and the Hatters from afar, checking out a number of clips ahead of his move to Bedfordshire, saying: “I knew about the stadium and the Premier League, but when I had the conversation with Rob, I saw a a lot of videos on YouTube and when they got promoted to the Premier league against Coventry. I saw a lot of games to see the fans, see the club, so it was good things that I heard from Luton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having now experienced his new surroundings first hand, asked what he thought about the place he will call home for the next eight months, Krauß, who intends to bring his family to a game in the near future, added: “It’s a little bit different from Germany to here. You have the fence more near to the pitch, while in Germany it’s a little bit too far, five, 10 metres. Here you have one metre, that’s why I’m here, to play with the fans.

"It’s a little bit nearer to the pitch and I like that. That’s why my decision was to play here in England, to play at this ground. My dad lives in Leipzig but his plan in the next couple of weeks is to come to the ground. I say to my dad when I was watching against Queens Park Rangers, I said it is a crazy atmosphere, you need to come.

"My dad said ‘yeah I come in the next couple of weeks,’ and that’s the plan. For me, I celebrate with my family on my phone (after beating Sheffield Wednesday). My dad said congratulations, I'm really happy for you, when I see a smile on your face I’m really happy. That’s an important thing to make my family proud and they’re really proud of me.”

​