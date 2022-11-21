Luton Town’s on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath has been sent a motivational message by the coach of fictional side AFC Richmond, Ted Lasso, ahead of the USA’s World Cup campaign in Qatar which begins this evening.

The hit TV programme follows an American college football coach, played by Jason Sudekis, who is hired to manage an English football team, in an attempt by its owner to spite her ex-husband.

Known for his unique motivational methods, with the USA getting ready to face Wales in their Group B opener this evening, 26 billboards were created by the show for all the members of the USA squad, plus head coach Gregg Berhalter, and then placed in their home states.

The one for Horvath, who is battling with Arsenal’s Matt Turner and New York City FC’s Sean Johnson for the number one jersey, which was installed in Colorado, said: “Ethan, You sure must have been livin' the high life in Highlands Ranch.

"You're practically next-door neighbors with the Rockies - a stone fortress, protecting the land.

“Kinda like you on the national team competing in the games of games.

“You’re the rock and a hard place. Ain't nothing is gonna get past you.

Advertisement

Luton keeper Ethan Horvath trains with the USA national team in Qatar

"You'll be takin' down scissors and paper.

"I mean, paper really has no business beating rock in the first place, like y'all have never heard of paperweights?

“One thing I know rock solid, nobody’s gonna cross Mt. Horvath.

Advertisement

"Ready to rock. Ted Lasso.”

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis