Luton Town's plans for a new 25,000 stadium at Power Court are unveiled to the public

Music venue and hotel to be included on the new site

Luton Town have announced that their planning application for a new 25,000 stadium at Power Court, which was recently submitted to Luton Borough Council, has been formally and successfully validated.

The documents submitted by the club and 2020 Developments are now available for the public to see on the council’s website, which shows how the designs have evolved from their original plans back in 2019, while a number of new images have been released as well. Contained in the application, the Hatters’ planning statement went into more detail regarding just what they intend to build on the site, and how the plans have been upgraded following the financial boost that came with promotion to the Premier League.

It read: “The application seeks full (detailed) consent for a state of the art, 25,000 capacity stadium for Luton Town Football Club, which will sit at the heart of Power Court and Luton Town Centre. The design of the stadium has evolved, in part due to the club’s promotion to the Premier League in 2023, which has resulted in a more ambitious brief, which will ultimately achieve the ‘end-vision’ for LTFC on day-one.

"Key design changes since the 2019 planning permission for the stadium have included a 25,000 seat, single construction phase stadium project – this is a change from the outline consent for a 23,000 stadium for a phased approach. Re-aligning and de-culverting the River Lea, removing the need for a podium level, improving and enhancing public realm and landscape opportunities, and integrating the proposed development with the wider site masterplan.

"Re-orientating the proposed stadium to reduce the bulk and massing on St Mary’s Road and therefore improving its relationship with St Mary’s Church, and opening up opportunities for a new public plaza. Capturing the spirit and atmosphere of Kenilworth Road through careful and considered design solutions. Activating the public realm surrounding the stadium through the introduction of retail and commercial opportunities at street level.

"Integrating non-sports and community focussed spaces and retaining but reducing the height of the proposed halo lighting, which will help ensure that the proposed development becomes a landmark for Luton. The stadium will include ancillary commercial uses to activate the surrounding public realm, including retail/commercial units on the ground floor, including a pub, café and ticket office in the west stand, smaller kiosk type retail outlets to the south and two larger tenanted retail opportunities to the east.

"The Club shop for LTFC on the ground floor in the west stand, a commercial unit on the second floor designed to be a community sports facility, a community sports deck spanning the entirety of the east stand on the third floor; and lettable office space in the second floor of the south stand. An ancillary use is also sought to enable the stadium to be used for concerts up to three days a year.”

Luton Town's intended new ground at Power Court - pic: Luton Town FC

It isn’t just football that the Hatters will be looking to house at Power Court as well, as the statement continued: “In addition to the stadium, for which planning permission is sought in detail, there are two mainly outline elements to the scheme, a new music venue, with a capacity of 1,800 and a floorspace of up to 2,700sqm and a new hotel, with a floorspace up to 12,000sqm, and height up to 11 storeys (38m) to accommodate for up to 150 hotel rooms.

“Before these elements are built out, it is proposed that the space can be used as a LTFC ‘fanzone’ which will be a ticketed pre/post-match event space for 1,500 to 1,800 people. This interim meanwhile use will enable activation of this space adjacent to the stadium. A new ‘west plaza’ will be created between the proposed hotel and the stadium, which will become a new public space within the heart of Luton.

"The high quality, robust public realm will introduce a network of new public open spaces for people to enjoy on non-match days, whilst functioning seamlessly to support crowds on match-days. As per the proposals subject to a separate planning permission, the central part of the River Lea will be re-routed within a new culvert that will run parallel to St Mary’s Road.”

With Luton having spent nearly 120 years at Kenilworth Road, they are also trying to bring as many characteristics from their current home to their new one, as the statement continued: “A key element of the design brief was to reflect the character and spirit of the Club’s much loved stadium at Kenilworth Road. Kenilworth Road is idiosyncratic and reflects its piecemeal development.

"The new stadium design pays homage to Kenilworth Road by having each main stand being unique. The stadium has been designed in a visual manner which is broken into smaller volumes, each with its own distinct character, also tying the stadium to the surrounding urban fabric. The new layout allows for a generous public space directly in front of the west stand.

"This opens up new and improved vistas looking to the open green space of St Mary’s church and churchyard. The stadium has also reduced in height since the previously consented scheme and the mass of the halo has been reduced. The scale of the stadium is less dominant when perceived from the surrounding area, especially St Mary’s Church. The corners to the stadium have also been chamfered to open up the site further and to reduce the height of the roof in relation to St Mary’s. The new stadium will be an iconic landmark at the heart of the town.”

Finally, Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet told the club’s official website: “We wish to place on record our gratitude to the Council's officers and planning team for their promptness in validating these extensive set of plans.”