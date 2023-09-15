News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Luton Town's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road picked for Super Sunday coverage

New date for Hatters’ home game with the Reds
By Mike Simmonds
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Luton’s home Premier League clash against Liverpool has been selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports.

The game at Kenilworth Road had been due to take place on Saturday, November 4 at 3pm, but has now been switched to Sunday, November 5, kicking off at 4.30pm.

A statement on the Hatters official website said: “We can confirm that one of our Premier League fixtures in November has been selected for live TV coverage.

Luton will be live on Sky against LiverpoolLuton will be live on Sky against Liverpool
Luton will be live on Sky against Liverpool
Most Popular

“Our home fixture against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as part of Super Sunday.

“The date for this fixture will now be Sunday 5th November (originally Saturday 4th November) and kick-off will be at 4:30pm.

“We apologise to any supporters inconvenienced by this fixture amendment.”

Related topics:LiverpoolPremier LeagueSky Sports