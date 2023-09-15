Luton Town's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road picked for Super Sunday coverage

Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton’s home Premier League clash against Liverpool has been selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports.

The game at Kenilworth Road had been due to take place on Saturday, November 4 at 3pm, but has now been switched to Sunday, November 5, kicking off at 4.30pm.

A statement on the Hatters official website said: “We can confirm that one of our Premier League fixtures in November has been selected for live TV coverage.

“Our home fixture against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as part of Super Sunday.

“The date for this fixture will now be Sunday 5th November (originally Saturday 4th November) and kick-off will be at 4:30pm.