News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Luton Town's Premier League trip to Aston Villa has been rescheduled

Town head to Villa Park a day later now
By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Sep 2023, 06:30 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa next month has been rescheduled.

The Hatters were due to head to Villa Park on Saturday, October 28, but due to Unai Emery’s side being involved in the Europa Conference League, this has now been changed to Sunday, October 29, kicking off at 2pm instead.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park next month has been re-scheduled.

Luton head to Villa Park next month - pic: Mark Thompson/Getty ImagesLuton head to Villa Park next month - pic: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Luton head to Villa Park next month - pic: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Most Popular

“Due to Villa's participation in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages on the preceding Thursday, our trip to Birmingham has changed date.

“We will now travel to Villa Park on Sunday 29th October (originally Saturday 28th October) and will kick-off at 2pm.

“As the Premier League domestic broadcast selections have already been confirmed, this game will not be available to watch live in the UK.

“We apologise to any supporters inconvenienced by this fixture amendment.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueAston VillaEuropa Conference LeagueUnai EmeryBirmingham