Luton Town’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa next month has been rescheduled.

The Hatters were due to head to Villa Park on Saturday, October 28, but due to Unai Emery’s side being involved in the Europa Conference League, this has now been changed to Sunday, October 29, kicking off at 2pm instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park next month has been re-scheduled.

Luton head to Villa Park next month - pic: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

“Due to Villa's participation in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages on the preceding Thursday, our trip to Birmingham has changed date.

“We will now travel to Villa Park on Sunday 29th October (originally Saturday 28th October) and will kick-off at 2pm.

“As the Premier League domestic broadcast selections have already been confirmed, this game will not be available to watch live in the UK.