Luton Town's £500 most pricey season ticket compared to Cardiff City & more

Most notably, stadiums across the division were packed out with raucous fans, as a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions allowed supporters to return to stadiums en masse to cheer on their respective teams.
As we gear up for another frantic weekend of action in the second-tier, we've taken a look (via The Second Tier) at every Championship club's most priciest season ticket, and ranked the teams by the most to least expensive 2021/22 pass to discover which supporters are getting the best, or indeed worst, deal.
Here's a look at where Luton Town and all their divisional rivals rank in the season ticket league table:
1. Fulham
Most expensive season ticket: £809. Cheapest season ticket: £399. Stadium capacity: 19,359. Final position last season: 18th in the Premier League.
Photo: Steve Bardens
2. Bournemouth
Most expensive season ticket: £760. Cheapest season ticket: £550. Stadium capacity: 11,329. Final position last season: 6th in the Championship.
Photo: Steve Bardens
3. Blackpool
Most expensive season ticket: £649. Cheapest season ticket: £299. Stadium capacity: 16,616. Final position last season: 3rd in League One.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Middlesbrough
Most expensive season ticket: £645. Cheapest season ticket: £420. Stadium capacity: 34,742. Final position last season: 10th in the Championship.
Photo: Steve Bardens