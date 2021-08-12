Luton Town's £500 most pricey season ticket compared to Cardiff City & more

The 2021/22 Championship is already shaping up to be an absolute classic, with last weekend's action offering the last minute goals, shock results and controversial decisions that make the English second-tier so enthralling.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:08 pm

Most notably, stadiums across the division were packed out with raucous fans, as a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions allowed supporters to return to stadiums en masse to cheer on their respective teams.

As we gear up for another frantic weekend of action in the second-tier, we've taken a look (via The Second Tier) at every Championship club's most priciest season ticket, and ranked the teams by the most to least expensive 2021/22 pass to discover which supporters are getting the best, or indeed worst, deal.

Here's a look at where Luton Town and all their divisional rivals rank in the season ticket league table:

1. Fulham

Most expensive season ticket: £809. Cheapest season ticket: £399. Stadium capacity: 19,359. Final position last season: 18th in the Premier League.

Photo: Steve Bardens

2. Bournemouth

Most expensive season ticket: £760. Cheapest season ticket: £550. Stadium capacity: 11,329. Final position last season: 6th in the Championship.

Photo: Steve Bardens

3. Blackpool

Most expensive season ticket: £649. Cheapest season ticket: £299. Stadium capacity: 16,616. Final position last season: 3rd in League One.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4. Middlesbrough

Most expensive season ticket: £645. Cheapest season ticket: £420. Stadium capacity: 34,742. Final position last season: 10th in the Championship.

Photo: Steve Bardens

Cardiff City
