Luton Town are in the Premier League and can look forward to playing the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and more

Luton Town secured promotion to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon after beating Coventry City on penalties. The Hatters took the lead in the first-half after Jordan Clark scored early on.

They were then pegged back in the second-half by Sky Blues midfielder Gustavo Hamer and the match went all the way to spot kicks. Rob Edwards’ side scored every penalty before Fankaty Dabo missed for their opponents.

Here is a look at the capacity of Luton’s Kenilworth Road and how it compares to other clubs in the top flight including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more....

1 . Man Utd, Old Trafford 75,653

2 . Spurs, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 62,062

3 . Arsenal, Emirates Stadium 60,704

4 . West Ham, London Stadium 62,500