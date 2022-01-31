Luton Town have had a very quiet month so far and haven’t brought in any fresh faces.

Their only outgoing has been Dion Pereira, who returned from a loan spell with Yeovil Town and was sent back out with League Two Bradford City.

Here are the best of today’s transfer deadline day rumours...

1. Barnsley eye Man City full-back Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City's Luke Bolton before tonight's deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)

2. Terriers to sign second Chelsea loanee Huddersfield Town are reportedly poised to seal a loan move for Chelsea's Tino Anjorin, joining Levi Colwill at the John Smith's Stadium. Southampton have also been linked with the midfielder. (Football League World)

3. Bournemouth agree fee for Posh starlet Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a fee with Peterborough United for Siriki Dembele. The winger previously rejected a move to Birmingham City after Posh accepted a £1.5 million bid from the Blues. (Bournemouth Echo)

4. Southampton join race for Middlesbrough star Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in Spence - who is on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mirror)