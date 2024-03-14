Luton trio Ogbene, Kaminski and Hashioka called up for international duty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene is one of three Town players who have been called up for international duty by their country next week after being named in the Republic of Ireland squad.

The 26-year-old, who has 19 caps to his name already, scoring four goals, has been selected by interim boss John O'Shea for the friendly matches against Belgium on Saturday, March 23 and Switzerland on Tuesday, March 26, both taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The former Manchester United and Sunderland defender has been placed in temporary charge for the next two games after Stephen Kenny was sacked following a poor European Championships qualifying campaign in which they finished second bottom of their group.

Republic of Ireland squad – Goalkeepers: Bazunu (Southampton), Kelleher (Liverpool), Travers (Bournemouth). Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Collins (Brentford), Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), O'Shea (Burnley), Scales (Celtic), O'Brien (Lyon), Brady (Preston), Ebosele (Udinese). Midfielders: Cullen (Burnley), Knight (Bristol City), Smallbone (Southampton), McGrath (Aberdeen), O'Dowda (Cardiff City), Sykes (Bristol City), Azaz (Middlesbrough), Johnston (West Bromwich Albion). Forwards: Ferguson (Brighton), Idah (Celtic, on loan from Norwich), Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Szmodics (Blackburn), Ogbene (Luton Town), Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham).

Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski will be looking to win a first Belgian cap having been named by manager Domenico Tedesco in the Red Devils squad for the trip to Ireland on March 23 and a visit to Wembley to face England on Tuesday, March 26. The Red Devils are without Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, meaning Kaminski will battle it out with Arnaud Bodart, Koen Casteels and Matz Sels for the number one jersey.

Belgium squad – Goalkeepers: Arnaud Bodart, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels. Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Koni De Winter, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes, Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen. Midfielders: Olivier Deman, Jérémy Doku, Dodi Lukébakio, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Arthur Vermeeren, Aster Vranckx. Forwards: Johan Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, Charles De Ketelaere, Romelu Lukaku, Loïs Openda, Leandro Trossard