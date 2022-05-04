Luton U18s are beaten by Preston U18s in Youth Alliance Cup final

Hatters goalscorer Tyrelle Newton

Luton U18s were beaten 4-1 by Preston North End U18s in their EFL Youth Alliance Cup final at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

The Hatters had made a bright start to the game after last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient that saw them finish top of the Merit League 2 table, Zack Nelson almost breaking through, while Jayden Luker found Daniel Idiakhoa, who was denied by keeper James Pradic.

Home stopper Sam Bentley was forced into two saves from Josh Seary and Aaron Bennett, before the visitors took the lead on 36 minutes, Seary converting Noah Mawene’s cross.

Town were behind for just six minutes though, Tyrelle Newton heading in Nelson’s corner to restore parity.

Ollie Hemlin came on at the break for skipper Eddie Corbit as Newton went close to making it 2-1, with an effort cleared off the line by Kian Taylor.

Against the run of play, the Lilywhites went back in front, Finlay Cross-Adair beating Bentley just after the hour mark and Preston had a crucial third with 15 remaining, Jacob Slater finding Mikey O’Neill to score.

Bennett then netted a free kick from range to sew up the victory as Preston completed the league and cup double over their opponents.

Town: Sam Bentley, Jacob Pinnington, Ben Tompkins, Jack Bateson, Josh Odell, Eddie Corbit (Ollie Hemlin 46), Tyrelle Newton, Daniel Idiakhoa, Zack Nelson (Oliver Lynch 73’), Jayden Luker, Josh Allen (Millar Matthews-Lewis 86).

Subs not used: Hockey, Darcy Moffat.

Preston: Pradic, Blanchard, Nevin (C), Taylor, Seary, Amaral, Mawene (Wallbank 77), Bennett, Slater, Cross-Adair (Nelson 86), O’Neill.