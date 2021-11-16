Luton U18s draw Burnley in FA Youth Cup as Lucas makes long-awaited return in Cobblers defeat

Town youngster Tra Lucas made his return from injury

Luton Town U18s have been drawn away at Premier League side Burnley in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

It means that Dan Walder's side will once again face Category One opposition after taking West Ham United to a penalty shoot-out at Kenilworth Road last term, before bowing out.

The tie must be played by Saturday, December 11, as the Hatters will confirmed a time and date for the fixture due course.

Meanwhile, attacker Tra Lucas made his return to action after almost a year out during the U18s EFL Youth Alliance 3-0 defeat to Northampton Town on Saturday.

The Cobblers led on five minutes, adding a second just before the interval.

Lucas made way for Josh Swan at the break, but the hosts added another early in the second period to secure victory.

Town face the same opposition this weekend in the Youth Alliance Cup semi-final.

Hatters: Jacob Cowler, Jack Bateson (Adam Wedd 70), Eddie Corbit (C), Josh Odell (Josh Allen 70), Jacob Pinnington, Tyrelle Newton, Oliver Hemlin (Darcy Moffat 70), Zack Nelson, Millar Matthews-Lewis, Tra Lucas (Josh Swan 46), Oliver Lynch.