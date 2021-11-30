Luton U18s lose to Dons as date set for trip to Burnley in the FA Youth Cup

Luton U18s defender Aidan Clarke-Francis - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton U18s will visit Premier League side Burnley in the FA Youth Cup third round next Tuesday, kick-off 7pm.

Dan Walder's side are looking to book their place in the next stage against Category One opposition, with the game staged at The County Ground in Lancashire.

Supporters are welcome to attend, prices set at - Adult: £3; Senior Citizen and U16s: £1.

Entry is via pay at the gate on the night, with the address of the stadium, The County Ground, Leyland, PR25 2LF.

Meanwhile, Luton's U18s fell to a 2-0 defeat against EFL Youth Alliance U18 South East leaders AFC Wimbledon at the University of Bedfordshire on Saturday.

The visitors scored twice before half time to give the Dons an unassailable lead which they kept during the second period.

Hatters: Jacob Cowler, Jacob Pinnington, Josh Odell, Adam Wedd, Archie Heron, Eddie Corbit (C), Oliver Hemlin, Zack Nelson, Millar Matthews-Lewis, Darcy Moffat, Oliver Lynch.