Luton U18s predicted to be a 'tough opposition' in the FA Youth Cup by Burnley U18s boss

Luton's U18s head to Burnley this evening - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton will be a 'tough opposition' for Premier League Burnley in the FA Youth Cup third round this evening, according to Clarets boss Tony Philliskirk.

The Hatters travel to the County Ground in Leyland for tonight's clash against a side who ply their trade a division above them in the U18 Northern Premier League, sitting ninth with three wins, three draws and four defeats from 10 games.

Last term, Luton took West Ham United to penalties before being knocked out at this stage, while Burnley were defeated by AFC Wimbledon, a team in Town’s division.

Speaking to the club website, Philliskirk is preparing for another tough encounter, as he said: “We’re expecting a difficult game against them, they make for very tough opposition.

“Similarly, to Wimbledon last season, Luton probably go into our game as the underdogs which comes with some freedom.

"They have a fantastic academy which has produced some notable players over the years.

“The FA Youth cup is the elite youth competition, and the lads really look forward to it each year so if we are going to be successful on Tuesday, we need to match Luton’s work-rate and endeavour.