Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton U18s have been drawn at home to Swindon Town U18s in the FA Youth Cup third round.

The Hatters enjoyed some real success in the competition last season, beating Birmingham City and QPR on their way to the fifth round, before going down 3-2 to Preston North End at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They now host a Robins side that have already got through two rounds themselves this term, seeing off Aldershot Town 1-0 and Wimborne Town 5-0.

Defender Claude Kayibanda will be hoping for FA Youth Cup success this season - pic: Luton Town FC

Sean Wood’s team are third in the EFL Youth Alliance League South West, with five wins from seven, trailing leaders Plymouth Argyle by four points with two games in hand.

Luton meanwhile, are third in the South East Division after a comfortable 3-1 win against MK Dons last weekend thanks to goals from Will Houghton, Tyrell Giwa and Jamie Odegah.

Alex Lawless’s youngsters have won five out of 10 matches to sit four points behind table-toppers AFC Wimbledon having played a game more.