Luton U21s end their Premier League Cup adventure with defeat to Leeds United

​​Luton U21s’ first venture into the Premier League Cup ended with a 2-0 defeat against Leeds United on Monday evening.

With the game played at St Albans City, the hosts began the brighter, defender Aidan Francis-Clarke, currently on loan with the Saints, going close with a header as Archie Heron shot wide from the edge of the penalty area. The youngsters then almost had the lead when midfielder Jake Burger, another who has been loaned to St Albans, saw a shot saved before Leeds defender Diogo Monteiro almost put through his own net, saved by the woodwork.

Burger continued to be at the heart of the Hatters’ attacks, having a shot tipped over the bar by Harry Christy on 19 minutes, but having ridden the pressure, the visitors eventually began to get on top as the half progressed. They took the lead on 36 minutes when England U19 international Sonny Perkins, who has already made his first team debut for the Whites and had a spell on loan at Oxford United, drilled his shot beyond Luton keeper Oliver Camis.

Jake Burger went close for the Hatters U21s against Leeds United - pic: Luton Town FC

Barely 60 seconds and Leeds had doubled their advantage, Northern Ireland U17 international Charlie Allen beating Camis from just outside the box. The second half saw Adrian Forbes’ side begin to rally as they looked for a way back, Burger’s free kick saved, while Joe Johnson’s deep cross saw Oli Lynch go close and Joshua Phillips couldn’t beat Christy from close range.

Town continued to look for the goal their performance deserved as Alex Piesold sent an effort over the top, while in the closing stages, Christy denied Francis-Clarke’s 25-yard drive. Luton keeper Camis was called into action late on, preventing Luca Thomas from making it 3-0, as the Hatters were unable to grab a consolation, Burger narrowly off target, as they ended their Premier League Cup campaign with a sixth defeat from their six matches.