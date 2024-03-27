Luton U21s net three second half goals to earn 3-3 draw with QPR U21s

Town almost snatch victory over Rangers
By Mike Simmonds
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:34 GMT
Luton Town’s U21s scored three second half goals as they drew 3-3 in a behind closed doors friendly against QPR U21s at the Brache on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hatters fielded January window signing Taylan Harris, along with midfielder Dominic Dos Santos Martins, who was on the bench for the first team recently, plus Jake Burger, currently on loan at National League South side St Albans City and an unnamed trialist for the contest. Town found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break as Rangers, who had six trialists in their side, led through goals from Alfie Lloyd and one of the trialists.

After the interval, Luton hit back impressively, striker Tobias Braney, Northern Ireland U17 international Sam Anderson and midfielder Marcus Warren all finding the net, but the visitors, managed by ex-Hatter Paul Furlong, levelled the scores when Joseph Ajose bagged a last-minute equaliser.

Tobias Braney netted for Luton Town U21s against QPR U21s - pic: Luton Town FC

Hatters: Oliver Camis, Jacob Pinnington, Benedict Benagr, Dominic Dos Santos Martins, Christian Chigozie, Trialist, Jake Burger, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Sam Anderson, Taylan Harris, Tobias Braney. Subs: Joshua Phillips, Marcus Warren, Josh Allen, Claude Kayibanda.

