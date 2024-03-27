Luton Town’s U21s scored three second half goals as they drew 3-3 in a behind closed doors friendly against QPR U21s at the Brache on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hatters fielded January window signing Taylan Harris, along with midfielder Dominic Dos Santos Martins, who was on the bench for the first team recently, plus Jake Burger, currently on loan at National League South side St Albans City and an unnamed trialist for the contest. Town found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break as Rangers, who had six trialists in their side, led through goals from Alfie Lloyd and one of the trialists.