Luton U21s take on Blades U21s, Saints and Eagles in pre-season friendlies
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town U21s have announced their pre-season friendly schedule ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
A Hatters XI will kick things off against a Sheffield United XI in a behind closed doors match on Friday, July 12 at 1pm. Town’s youngsters then face Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town and SSML Premier Division opposition in MK Irish, who finished second behind champions Real Bedford last term.
Luton will also go to Southern League Division One Central outfit Berkhamsted and then travel to National League South side St Albans City, before a clash against National League North side Kings Lynn Town. They will end their warm-up matches by taking on another opponent from National League South, Slough Town.
Full schedule, Friday, July 12: Sheffield United U21s v Luton Town U21s (1pm); Tuesday, July 16: Hitchin Town vs Luton Town XI (7.30pm); Saturday, July 20: MK Irish vs Luton Town XI (1pm); Tuesday, July 23: Berkhamsted v Luton Town XI (7pm); Saturday, July 27: St Albans City vs Luton Town XI (3pm); Saturday, August 3: Kings Lynn Town v Luton Town XI (3pm); Tuesday, August 6: Slough Town vs Luton Town XI (7:45pm).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.