Luton U21s take on Blades U21s, Saints and Eagles in pre-season friendlies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pre-season schedule announced for the Hatters youngsters

Luton Town U21s have announced their pre-season friendly schedule ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

A Hatters XI will kick things off against a Sheffield United XI in a behind closed doors match on Friday, July 12 at 1pm. Town’s youngsters then face Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town and SSML Premier Division opposition in MK Irish, who finished second behind champions Real Bedford last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton will also go to Southern League Division One Central outfit Berkhamsted and then travel to National League South side St Albans City, before a clash against National League North side Kings Lynn Town. They will end their warm-up matches by taking on another opponent from National League South, Slough Town.

Luton have announced their U21s fixtures - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images