Luton unsure if they are extending emergency loan deal for Albion keeper Palmer

Town keeper Alex Palmer - pic: Gareth Owen

The Hatters aren't sure if they will be extending the emergency loan of West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer for this weekend’s home clash against QPR, according to assistant boss Mick Harford.

The 25-year-old was brought in from Town’s Championship rivals last Friday, with the deal lasting seven days, and due to run out ahead of Sunday’s encounter at Kenilworth Road.

It can however be increased by another week if Luton still don’t have any senior shot-stoppers to call upon, which would then leave just Harry Isted, who doesn't qualify as one having yet to play five first team matches, available, as when asked for an update, Harford said: “We’re not quite sure at the moment.

"We’re a bit unsure on that position at the moment, it’s something we're monitoring as we speak, so I can't give you any more information on that one.”

Following a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough during his debut on Saturday, when Palmer became the fifth keeper used by Town in the same campaign for the first time since the 2002-03 season, he earned a maiden clean sheet in midweek as the Hatters ran out 1-0 winners over Coventry.

The former Lincoln and Plymouth loanee had a fine evening too, making some vital saves, none more so than when Callum O’Hare went through late on, Palmer standing up well to beat away his effort.

His handling was impressive all night, while he also played a key part in the only goal of them game, when a long clearance was missed by the Sky Blues defence, Elijah Adebayo going through to confidently score.

Harford added: “He made a massive contribution, he looked sound, he looked solid.

"He made a good save in the first minute of the game, his hands looked good, his kicking was excellent and he had some kind of assist for Elijah’s goal.