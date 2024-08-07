Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Town have released their new away shirt for the 2024-25 season.

Modelled by long-serving midfielder Jordan Clark, plus new signing Reuell Walters and homegrown defender Joe Johnson, the shirt is mainly navy with a white stripe down one side. A statement on the Town website said of the design: “Manufactured by Umbro, the shirt takes inspiration from our record selling home shirt and is predominately navy with a main white stripe down one side with orange trim and piping and features a deep rub crew neck collar.

“The look is complete with navy shorts with orange trim and predominantly navy socks with orange and white trim. The reverse of the shirt showcases our old ‘retro’ badge, while Umbro’s 100-year anniversary is celebrated with a centenary logo on the front. The shirts will be available in the club shop in the coming weeks, and we will communicate when it’s ready to purchase in store and online.”

Meanwhile, the club have also announced that Switchshop have increased their involvement this season by becoming the sleeve sponsors for Town’s away and third shirts. A statement said: “The partnership between the Town and Hitchin-based Switchshop started in the 2019/20 season and grew further during 2022/23 when the IT networking and security specialists came on board as an official partner.

“Ties were strengthened even more ahead of our first season in the Premier League with Switchshop supporting and delivering many of the upgrades to the IT infrastructure at Kenilworth Road required for increased broadcasting demands.”

Hatters commercial director Chris Bell said: “It’s been great to get to know the team at Switchshop over the past few years. The relationship has developed over a number of seasons and grew into an official partnership in early 2023. Following promotion to the Premier League, we worked closely with Switchshop during a very busy summer getting the Kenny ready, where they provided the peace of mind that our requirements were met and became trusted partners.”

The club had announced last week that they wouldn’t be changing their home shirt this season, and will only be doing so every other campaign going forwards, as they they also teased their new away and third kits this term. Publishing the news on their official website, the Hatters said: “The most popular Luton Town shirt of all time will be back for the forthcoming season as we aim to create more memorable moments in 2024/25.

Luton fans have a new away shirt this season - pic: Liam Smith

“Our iconic first ever Premier League Umbro home kit is to get an extended life as we can confirm we will continue to wear our orange 1970s inspired home kit design. This will also herald the start of our decision to only change our home shirt every other season, giving supporters the chance to retain shirts for longer and help with consistency of supply.

“All of our kits for our Premier League journey were in huge demand throughout the season but the home design proved to be the best selling and most popular design in the history of 2020’s custodianship of the club. We can also reveal that two new change shirts with fresh designs, one with a real retro feel, will be unveiled in the next week, so keep your eyes peeled.”