Town host the Owls at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Rob Edwards wants the Hatters to back up their opening Championship victory of the season at Millwall last weekend with a first home success of the campaign against Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

Town ended a run of 11 matches without a triumph in all competitions when they beat the Lions 1-0 at the Den on Saturday, as they now go in search of a first home victory against the Owls since beating AFC Bournemouth 2-1 courtesy of a last-gasp Carlton Morris goal when they were in the Premier League back in April.

The Hatters have lost both encounters in front of their own fans so far this term, defeated by Burnley and QPR, so it’s something that Edwards is eager to put right, saying: “It would be lovely to back that up. That’s obviously the aim, that’s what the aim of the week has been to try and back that up. Continue to work hard, build on those things that we did well and improve in the areas that we want to keep working on. That’s the one thing that’s not the guarantee, winning the game, but we’re going to try and do that.”

Luton are looking to register a long overdue home victory this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who was back in the Luton starting XI against Millwall at the weekend, is hopeful of registering successive victories in the league for the first time since December 2023 when Town defeated Newcastle United and Sheffield United. He continued: “Each and every game now we have to believe in ourselves, give everything. We’re playing at home with the fans and at the Kenny. Hopefully we continue like we did (at the Den) and give everything possible.”

It was the same ambition that Saturday’s match-winner Teden Mengi had too, as he said: “It would be nice to get some points there, preferably three, but we take it a day at a time. There’s still some stuff to look over, what went well, what we could have done better and I think the staff here are really good at doing that, because even though we won, there’s still some things we can brush up on. So we take it a day at a time, rest, recuperate and then go on.”

Luton take on an Owls side who did superbly under manager Danny Rohl last season as the German led them to safety when it looked like they were doomed, winning nine and drawing three of their final 16 matches. This term it has been slightly harder to maintain that form, with just one victory in the Championship to date, that an opening day 4-0 success over Plymouth Argyle, as they ended a three-game losing run by drawing 1-1 with QPR last time out.

It means they sit one place below Luton on goal difference, as discussing how the former assistant to the German national team has got on since taking over at Hillsbrough in October 2023, Edwards added: “Danny has done a very, very good job. They play with real intensity, they run hard, they think forward, play forward, run forward, play quickly, counter-press really, really well and they’re very well coached.

"I think it will be an intense game, a very challenging game against a team that makes it difficult, there’s no doubt about that. We’re looking forward to the challenge. We have to make sure that we match that intensity and then try and then be brave ourselves and try to attack the game at the right moments when we can. There’s no doubt he’s made a big impact since coming to the team.”