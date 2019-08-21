Luton urged to become more ruthless by boss Jones

Town chief Graeme Jones has urged his side to become more ‘ruthless’ in front of goal if they are to start turning their promising performances into Championship points.

The Hatters had 10 attempts during their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last night, with just two on target, while the visitors won eight corners as well.

However, they couldn’t find the net, Ryan Tunnicliffe putting a great chance over, with Andrew Shinnie also denied by home keeper Keiren Westwood.

Jones said: “I don’t know what the stats were, on target and off target, but we had more shots than Sheffield Wednesday.

"It’s just the next level again is to put the ball in the back of the net, cut people’s throats and be ruthless.

“That’s the last little bit missing now. We’re doing every so well in every single area, but it’ll come, I’ve no doubt.

“We’ve grown every single game, it’s just a step that we’re taking and once we get it we’ll be up and running.”

After conceding early in the second half, Town almost stole a point late on when the ball dropped to substitute Luke Bolton in the area, but he took too long allowing defender Morgan Fox to block.

Jones continued: “He had a good chance, so did Harry Cornick, but they need to start going in and that’s where the next step will be.

“I want to win football matches for this football club.

“Within any kind of performance you have to look at what actually happened and the performance breakdown was one mistake, that’s where the performance broke down.

“Outside of that, was excellent, was totally acceptable for a League One club coming to Sheffield Wednesday who, not so long ago, were in two play-off semis and finals, and compete the way we competed.

"But we need to make that next step and we’re getting closer to it. “

Midfielder Shinnie thought he had given Town a lead during the first half, only to see Owls keeper Westwood recover to tip his long range effort over.

He said: “I tried to start it out to the left and bend it in, it was just started a bit too far in the middle of the goal.

"He managed to get fingertips and I was gutted as that would have been good to get in the lead at that point as their fans probably would have really turned.

"It was a good save from him in the end and just a bit unlucky.”

The Scotsman was remaining confident his side have what it takes to be an attacking force at this level, pointing to Tunnicliffe's effort which flew over.

He added: “Ryan’s was a good chance, that's what we’ve been working on in training that week, pull back to the penalty spot for a midfielder.

"He came on and caught it really well, it's just the little things, when everything’s going for you, that will nestle in the top corner, but it just went the other side.

"We’re creating chances against good, strong teams in the Championship, so we’re happy with that and will keep working on that."