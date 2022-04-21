Luton will continue to assess Shea ahead of Blackpool clash

Town keeper James Shea is a doubt for Saturday

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will continue to assess goalkeeper James Shea ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash against Blackpool, a game that could seal Town’s place in the end of season play-offs.

The 30-year-old was substituted just before half time in Luton’s 1-0 win at Cardiff on Easter Monday with what originally looked like a sickening knee injury when he collected a cross only to collide with team-mate Tom Lockyer.

After initially trying to carry on, Shea was then replaced by Harry Isted for the rest of the match, eventually leaving the stadium on crutches and in a knee brace.

However, the Hatters haven’t made a move in the emergency loan market yet, something they would be allowed to do with Isted not considered a senior goalkeeper, as giving the latest on the former Arsenal and AFC Wimbledon stopper, Jones said: “James picked up an injury the other day so we’re assessing that day to day really.

"It’s a big call because it’s a goalkeeper but we have faith in him in terms of everything.

“It was unfortunate we had to make a change, Harry came on and did fantastically well again, so we’re just monitoring James.