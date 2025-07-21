Luton will continue to support Lockyer during his rehabilitation period

Wales international will continue to train at the Brache

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has insisted as much support will be given to defender Tom Lockyer as he attempts to build himself back to full fitness for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old missed all of last Town’s Championship campaign after suffering an on-field heart attack during the Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth in December 2023, when his heart stopped for just over two minutes. The Welsh international eventually made his return to training with the Hatters at the Brache, and had been looking to make his comeback for the club’s U21s just 12 months later, only to then suffer ankle ligament damage which ruined those chances, as he needed two bouts of surgery to correct the issue.

At the end of the campaign, Lockyer, who also suffered an atrial fibrillation during the Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City in May 2023, wasn’t offered a new contract by the Hatters, but was invited back to attend pre-season and continue his rehabilitation. The ex-Charlton Athletic centre half, who has played 117 times for the club after arriving on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers in September 2020, has talked publicly about playing professionally once more, and asked how his return was going, speaking recently, Bloomfield said: “In terms of Locks, nothing’s changed from my standpoint.

"I know there’s the contractual situation but he’s still building back towards full fitness. He’s obviously had a long time on the sidelines and we’re trying to support him as quickly as we can to get him back fit. He’s still an incredible influence around the building, being the same guy he’s always been and we hope to have him back training with the group as soon as possible, but we’re also really respectful of the fact that he’s got to build through the stages of his rehab. So until that happens and we can welcome him back to training then the better for everyone.”

On whether he would be available to play any kind of part in a pre-season fixture, Bloomfield added: “I’m not sure he’s that close. I think the pre-season games will probably elapse before he’s fit to participate, but he’s back running, he’s doing a few bits. I’m trying to not put too much of a microscope on him, I’m trying to be really respectful and allow him to do his rehab and as soon as he’s ready we’ll look forward to having him back outside. We’ve got to give Locks all the time to work on his ankle and make sure everything’s right for him and his body.”