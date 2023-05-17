Luton Town will face Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley after Gustavo Hamer scored the winner for the Sky Blues as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in their semi-final second leg at the Riverside Stadium this evening.

With the game goalless from the first leg, neither team could find the net in the first half, before Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal of the game on 57 minutes, firing into the roof of the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brazilian midfielder almost added a second, smashing a free ick against the bar, before Michael Carrick's hosts attempted to mount a comeback.

Coventry's Gustavo Hamer celebrates with Viktor Gyokeres after scoring the winner for Coventry against Middlesbrough

Riley McGree's shot was blocked, while Cameron Archer was also denied, before Matt Crooks thought he had scored, only for an offside flag to be raised.