Luton will face Coventry in play-off final after Sky Blues beat Boro
Hatters to take on City at Wembley
Luton Town will face Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley after Gustavo Hamer scored the winner for the Sky Blues as they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in their semi-final second leg at the Riverside Stadium this evening.
With the game goalless from the first leg, neither team could find the net in the first half, before Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal of the game on 57 minutes, firing into the roof of the net.
The Brazilian midfielder almost added a second, smashing a free ick against the bar, before Michael Carrick's hosts attempted to mount a comeback.
Riley McGree's shot was blocked, while Cameron Archer was also denied, before Matt Crooks thought he had scored, only for an offside flag to be raised.
Eight minutes of stoppage time was added, as with Luton boss Rob Edwards watching on, City keeper Ben Wilson tipped over Isaiah Jones' searching cross, as the visitors held on to book their place at the home of football on May 27.