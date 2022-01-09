Luton will head to old rivals Cambridge United in FA Cup fourth round

Hatters are in the FA Cup fourth round

Luton will head to former Conference sparring partners Cambridge United in the FA Cup fourth round following this evening's draw.

The Hatters' reward for a 4-0 victory over League Two Harrogate Town was a trip to the Abbey Stadium, after the U's had engineered the shock of the round yesterday, with a stunning 1-0 triumph at Premier League Newcastle United.

The two sides met regularly when in non-league, Town famously all but securing promotion back to the Football League thanks to Mark Cullen's last-gasp equaliser in March 2014, with their last trip a 1-1 draw in League Two over three years ago.

It wasn't quite the tie that boss Nathan Jones had been looking forward though, as ahead of the draw, he said: "We’d like a big draw.

"The FA Cup, with the greatest of respect, I’m not sure we’re going to win it, that’s not being pessimistic, because there are some big sides in it, so, we’d like an adventure.

“Today was a real romantic tie because we’ve not played Harrogate.

“This time last year we were playing Chelsea in front of no fans.