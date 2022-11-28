Luton will host fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in FA Cup third round
Town will face the Latics at Kenilworth Road
Luton will entertain fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round after the draw was announced this evening.
The Hatters have already faced the Latics in the league this term, beaten 2-1 at home back in September.
Despite taking the lead through Carlton Morris just before half time, they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes, Tom Lockyer putting through his own goal and Thelo Aasgaard winning it.
Town have played Wigan once in the FA Cup beforehand, that a 3-0 second round defeat in December 2002, Nathan Ellington (2) and Michael Flynn scoring for the hosts.
The tie will be played between January 6 and 9 2023.
Full draw: Preston v Huddersfield; Middlesbrough v Brighton; Chesterfield v West Brom; Manchester City v Chelsea; Charlton or Stoke v Walsall; Boreham Wood v Accrington; Tottenham v Portsmouth; Derby v Barnsley; Cardiff v Leeds; Brentford v West Ham; Bournemouth v Burnley; Coventry v Wrexham; Norwich v Blackburn; Aston Villa v Stevenage; Luton v Wigan; Oxford v Arsenal; Fleetwood v QPR; Liverpool v Wolves; Grimsby v Burton; Blackpool v Nottingham Forest; Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester; Forest Green v Birmingham; Bristol City v Swansea; Hartlepool v Stoke; Hull v Fulham; Crystal Palace v Southampton; Millwall v Sheffield United; Shrewsbury v Sunderland; Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle; Manchester United v Everton; Reading v Watford; Ipswich v Rotherham.