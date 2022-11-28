Luton will host fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in FA Cup third round

Luton are at home in FA Cup third round

Luton will entertain fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round after the draw was announced this evening.

The Hatters have already faced the Latics in the league this term, beaten 2-1 at home back in September.

Despite taking the lead through Carlton Morris just before half time, they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes, Tom Lockyer putting through his own goal and Thelo Aasgaard winning it.

Town have played Wigan once in the FA Cup beforehand, that a 3-0 second round defeat in December 2002, Nathan Ellington (2) and Michael Flynn scoring for the hosts.

The tie will be played between January 6 and 9 2023.